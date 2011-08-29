SHANGHAI China's mutual funds made a combined loss of 125.4 billion yuan (12 billion pounds) in the first half of 2011, battered mainly by weakness in the country's stock market, official financial newspapers reported on Monday.

The reports gave no comparison, but state media have reported the funds lost 439.75 billion yuan in the fist half of 2010.

All of the country's 61 fund management companies, which manage 763 mutual funds, posted losses in the first six months of this year, the official Shanghai Securities News said.

Stocks-oriented funds reported the biggest loss, of 78.9 billion yuan, while the funds that invested just a part of their funds in stocks lost 47.9 billion yuan, it said.

"Mutual funds were mainly hit by the weak stock market," the newspaper said.

Money market funds made a slight profit to become the only silver lining of the domestic industry during the period, the official China Securities Journal said.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 1.6 percent in the first half of this year, due mainly to a slew of economic cooling steps, including increases in interest rates and bank reserve requirement ratios.

In the first half of 2010, the index plunged 27 percent, battered by a government campaign to ease property price rises.

