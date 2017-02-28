SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers have trimmed suggested equity exposure for the next three months after a steady run-up in stocks in recent months, but recommended accumulating financial stocks and cyclical sectors such as metals and machinery benefiting from a building boom, a monthly Reuters poll showed.

The fund managers cut their suggested equity allocations to 81.9 percent, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week, down from 82.1 percent a month earlier, which was the highest in 19 months.

The fund managers have meanwhile raised their suggested bond allocations for the coming three months to 6.3 percent from 5 percent a month ago, betting on a rebound after sharp falls in bond prices recently, as the central bank is expected to keep liquidity relatively stable.

They have reduced recommended cash allocations to 11.9 percent, from 12.9 percent in the previous month.

"The market will remain rangebound, as most participants are uncertain about future trends," a Shanghai-based fund manager said.

"For the short run, the market will continue to benefit from economic recovery, and is expected to remain rangebound for some time as it approaches previous highs," another Shanghai-based fund manger said.

The fund managers recommended higher allocation to financial stocks with lower valuations, and cyclical sectors such as metals and machinery, which benefited from fast growth in producer price inflation.

They have however cut allocation to consumer and technology stocks, as investors turned to blue-chips.

Compared with last month, average allocation to machinery stocks has been raised to 8.1 percent from 5.0 percent, allocations to metals have been increased to 6.3 percent from 2.9 percent, while allocations for electronics and technology have been cut to 16.9 percent from 21.4 percent.

"The upward trend for cyclical stocks will continue for a while and we are optimistic about bank and construction stocks that are related to the 'One Belt, One-Road' Initiative," a Shanghai-based fund manger said.

China's producer price inflation (PPI) picked up more than expected in January to near six-year highs and consumer inflation (CPI) also rose more than expected, nearing a three-year high as fuel and food prices jumped.

(Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)