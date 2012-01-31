SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers boosted their suggested equity weightings in January on expectations that China has averted a hard-landing and the government will provide further policy support for the struggling stock market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months rose to 83 percent from last month's 80.6 percent, with interest in financial and machinery stocks rising, according to the poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Fund managers also raised their suggested exposure to bonds to 10.1 percent from 8.1 percent a month earlier, but slashed recommended cash allocation to 6.9 percent from 11.3 percent.

"There're signs that China's economy is outperforming investor expectations, helping assuage excessive market pessimism," said one of the surveyed fund managers who declined to be identified.

China's economy expanded 8.9 percent during the fourth quarter last year, the government said earlier this month. The reading was lower than the 9.1 percent growth in the previous quarter but higher than the 8.7 percent gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The data was seen by many as evidence that Beijing has successfully engineered a "soft-landing" of the economy.

Market sentiment was also lifted by Premier Wen Jiabao's calls this month to "boost confidence in the stock market," as well as by regulators' vows to reform market mechanisms and protect investor interest.

In the latest signs of policy support, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday that China may allow local pension funds to invest up to 30 percent of their capital in equities this year, potentially injecting 580 billion yuan (58.6 billion pounds) into the stock market.

There are concerns, however, that the bud of optimism could be killed by bad news from abroad, especially involving the euro zone debt crisis.

One fund manager said: "Overseas market volatility and economic uncertainty would be a potential drag on the wobbly domestic market."

Fund managers polled expected the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC to rise about 5 percent on average to 2,413 points over the next three months from the current level.

On sector allocation, fund managers boosted suggested weightings of financial and machinery stocks to 19.3 percent and 10.5 percent respectively, from 15.6 percent and 9.9 percent a month earlier, reflecting regained interest in cyclical stocks.

Meanwhile, they slashed suggested exposure to consumer stocks to 17.5 percent from 24.4 percent a month ago.

(Additional reporting by David Lin)