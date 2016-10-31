A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SHANGHAI China fund managers’ are allocating more funds for mainland equities over the next three months, suggesting they see a rebound from a one-year low, although some remained cautious about the short-term prospects.

Eight fund managers polled by Reuters boosted their recommended equity allocations for the next three months to 72.5 percent from 68.1 percent a month ago.

Those managers increased their recommended bond allocations to 11.3 percent from 7.5 percent last month, and also suggested cutting cash holdings to 16.3 percent from 24.4 percent a month ago.

"Opportunities outweigh risks in the short run, with better chances for thematic or individual stocks than for the broad indexes,” a South China-based fund manager said, adding signs of economic stability, restrictions on property purchase, along with signs of a bubble in the bond market all made the stock market more attractive.

The market may continue to move in a narrow range in the short run, though investors needed to be alert about cash becoming tight when the year-end draws near, another fund manager said. Currently a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve was widely expected, and China would face increasing pressure on capital outflows, the manager added.

The Fed kept interest rate unchanged at its September meeting, though chances of a rate hike by the year-end have strengthened recently on the back of an upbeat raft of data, including jobless claims, manufacturing activity and pending home sales.

Seven fund managers forecast on average that the Shanghai Composite Index would be around 3,071.4 points three months from now, higher than the forecast made last month of 3,014.3 points, while slightly lower than the current level. Most fund managers expected the index would rise to 3,200.

Financials appeared to be the preferred pick for funds.

The suggested exposure to main sectors remained broadly steady, with consumers declining for the second month, while exposure to financial services stocks extended a rise, indicating investors continued to seek shelter in financials for their low valuations.

Suggested exposure to financials on average was raised to 18.1 percent from 15.6 percent last month, while that of consumers was cut to 29.1 percent from 30.6 percent last month.

(Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)