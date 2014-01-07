BEIJING China's State Council has temporarily lifted a ban on the sale of foreign games consoles, paving the way for firms like Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd to enter a multi-billion dollar video game market.

The suspension of the 14-year-old ban permits "foreign-invested enterprises" to make games consoles within Shanghai's free trade zone and sell them in China, providing they gain government approval, the government said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

The statement gave no further details.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)