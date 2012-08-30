How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING The euro zone has an "absolute political will" to stabilise the single currency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.
On a trade row with China over imports of solar modules, Merkel said Germany was not planning a lawsuit against China and that both sides should try to solve the problems through talks. She added that the German government would seek to convince the EU of her approach.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Madeline Chambers)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion (115 billion pounds) offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
ABU DHABI Gulf Arab states are poised to continue to spend billions of dollars on defence despite low oil prices causing severe budget deficits forcing Gulf States to introduce austerity measures and cut spending.