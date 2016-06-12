Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BEIJING Germany and China have agreed to set up an "early warning system" to avoid problems for German non-governmental organisations from a new Chinese law that restricts such groups, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.
Merkel told reporters that she and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had agreed to stay in close touch about potential issues once the new law goes into effect on Jan. 1.
The law grants broad powers to Chinese police to question NGO workers, monitor their finances, regulate their work and shut down offices. German rights groups and political foundations have said they fear that the law will hamper their work.
Merkel said Chinese officials had agreed that the work of the NGOs benefited both sides, and it was important to avoid negative consequences from the new law.
"That is why we ... agreed to be in close touch with each other via the foreign ministries or other organisations. I think that is the right way to react initially," Merkel said.
Merkel had said before leaving for Beijing that she planned to raise the issue with Chinese officials. The trip is her ninth to China since she took office in 2005.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Beijing; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.