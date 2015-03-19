Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN China's growth target of 7 percent for this year is appropriate and the country does not need additional stimulus measures to meet it, deputy finance minister Shi Yaobin told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday.
"I think the state should support the growth target with certain measures. For example with appropriate economic, fiscal and innovation policies. But there is no reason to take additional measures to raise the pace of growth," Shi said.
He added that although Chinese growth was not expected to be as strong as in previous years, it was still high compared to other countries.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity and local debt, China's economic growth is expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.