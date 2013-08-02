Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
SHANGHAI Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and its two local joint-ventures sold 51,140 automobiles in China in July, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.
That follows a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 4.6 percent climb in May.
In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Honda sold a total of 367,718 vehicles, down 3 percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (2238.HK) (601238.SS).
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ron Popeski)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.