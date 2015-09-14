Zhang Xiaoming (C), director of China's Liaison Office, speaks during a lunch meeting at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HONG KONG Hong Kong lawyers expressed "deep concerns" on Monday over comments by Beijing's top official in the city over the weekend, saying they had sparked fears about the city's rule of law and were "regrettable".

Beijing's top official in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, said on Saturday Hong Kong's leader enjoys a special legal position that put him above the legislature and judiciary.

The Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) said in an eight-page statement in both Chinese and English the role of Hong Kong's chief executive was clearly defined in the city's mini-constitution and could not be said to be above the law.

"Parts of his speech ... has inevitably caused public concerns over the rule of law in Hong Kong," the association said. "The HKBA considers these developments regrettable."

The association said Zhang's comments were "political commentary" and it urged him and Hong Kong's Secretary for Justice to clarify the position.

Zhang's office and the Hong Kong Secretary for Justice were not immediately available for comment.

It was the fourth time in 15 months that Hong Kong lawyers have protested against what they see as Chinese interference in the city, a special administrative region of China.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that gave it separate laws and an independent judiciary but reserved ultimate authority for Beijing.

Questions about the extent of mainland control have been hotly debated, particularly since protests last year aimed at securing open nominations for the election of Hong Kong's next chief executive in 2017. China says it will allow a free vote, but only from pre-screened candidates.

In June 2014, lawyers dressed in black and marched through the city after Beijing published a white paper saying city administrators, including lawyers, must be patriotic and "love the country".

The HKBA also raised concerns about judges and judicial officers being regarded as "Hong Kong administrators."

In August 2014, Hong Kong's Law Society passed an historic vote of no-confidence in its president for pro-Beijing remarks.

