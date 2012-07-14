European shares set for second weekly gain; Allianz rallies after update
MILAN European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, but were on track to end higher for the second week in a row, helped by a string of solid earnings updates.
SHANGHAI China will provide 31.87 billion yuan ($5 billion) in subsidies for the renovation of rural households this year, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.
The pilot scheme will cover 4 million poor rural homes, the agency cited a joint statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development & Reform Commission.
Each dilapidated house will be given 7,500 yuan on average, while 130,000 poverty-stricken rural households located in the border areas will be granted another 2,500 yuan in subsidies each.
($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Carrie Ho)
LONDON Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
ZURICH Insurer Allianz toned down its deal ambitions on Friday after failing to pin down suitable deals to use cash it had set aside, announcing a bigger-than-expected share buyback and more generous 2016 dividend.