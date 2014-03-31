BEIJING China granted $85.9 billion (£51.63 billion) in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors in March, data released on Monday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

A sum of $53.6 billion was issued under the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, with 200.5 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) issued under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

(China economics team)