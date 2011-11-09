BEIJING China called on Wednesday for a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue after the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded Tehran appears to have conducted work on designing an atomic weapon.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was still studying the report, but urged Iran to show "flexibility" and "sincerity."

"China advocates using peaceful means to resolve the Iran nuclear issue," he told a daily news briefing.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)