BEIJING China will start inspections of meat export facilities in Ireland in December, an Irish government official said, paving the way for Dublin to be the first European country to gain coveted access to China's fast-growing beef market.

Demand for red meat in China, the world's second-largest economy, has risen strongly in recent years due to rising incomes and a richer diet.

But even as its beef imports have surged to record levels, only seven countries - Australia, Uruguay, New Zealand, Canada, Argentina, Brazil and Costa Rica - have access to the Chinese market.

Irish Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney said the agreement by China to send a formal inspection team early next month could pave the way for Irish beef to enter China by 2015.

"If that goes well, there's very good chance that Irish beef will be allowed onto the market within the first half of next year," Coveney told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.

China has banned beef imports from European countries following an outbreak of deadly mad cow disease in the late 1980s. The U.S. and Britain and amongst countries seeking approval to re-enter the Chinese beef market.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)