Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said it will lodge a complaint with Japan after Japanese authorities arrested five Chinese activists who landed on a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
"The Chinese Foreign Ministry ... is contacting the Japanese side to lodge representations over five Chinese nationals' detention on the Diaoyu Islands," Xinhua said in a brief report, referring to the isles known as Senkaku in Japan.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday political turbulence in the United States was delaying the resumption of better relations between Washington and Moscow, which are needed to tackle global problems.