BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said it will lodge a complaint with Japan after Japanese authorities arrested five Chinese activists who landed on a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry ... is contacting the Japanese side to lodge representations over five Chinese nationals' detention on the Diaoyu Islands," Xinhua said in a brief report, referring to the isles known as Senkaku in Japan.

