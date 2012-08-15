Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
HONG KONG Five Chinese activists were arrested on Wednesday after landing on an island chain claimed by China and Japan, Japan's NHK said.
A fishing vessel, carrying around a dozen activists from Hong Kong, Macau and China, was closely tailed by around a dozen Japanese coastguard vessels and pummelled with water cannon, but activists still managed to break through.
David Ko, a spokesman for the activists, said at least seven had made it ashore and five had been "held for questioning".
"The men carried red Chinese flags and Hong Kong flags. The boat is a total write-off," he said.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; additional reporting by Linda Sieg in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday political turbulence in the United States was delaying the resumption of better relations between Washington and Moscow, which are needed to tackle global problems.