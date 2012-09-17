BEIJING China pledged on Monday to protect Japanese citizens and property and urged anti-Japan protesters to express themselves in an "orderly, rational and lawful" way after mass demonstrations in scores of Chinese cities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters at a daily briefing that it was up to Japan to correct its ways and the direction of developments was now in Japan's hands.

Protests against Japan broke out on Saturday, following mounting tensions over islands in the East China Sea claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo.

