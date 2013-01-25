A staff shows the way to Japan's New Komeito's party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi (C) as he walks out from the VIP exit of Beijing Capital International airport January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING A Japanese envoy to Beijing said on Friday that he believed tensions with China over a group of uninhabited islands could be resolved, after meeting China's president-in-waiting Xi Jinping.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of New Komeito, the junior partner in Japan's ruling coalition, said Japan will look at the "big picture" in dialogue to resolve territorial disputes with China. He said he did not directly discuss the islands issue with Xi.

He also said he delivered a letter to Xi from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tensions over the islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, have flared in recent months, dragging down bilateral ties.

