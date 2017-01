Premier Li Keqiang of China addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China and Japan had much work to do to get relations back to normal.

Li, talking during a China-Japan dialogue on Tuesday, said there had been improvements in the relationship but the foundations were still not solid, according a government statement published on Wednesday.

