Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Two Chinese patrol ships entered Japanese territorial waters near disputed islets claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo on Friday, Japan's Coast Guard said, marking the latest incident in a long-running dispute between China and Japan.
The Chinese ships have not followed the coast guard's order to go out of the territorial waters, a Japan coast guard official said.
Tension flared last month when Japan detained a group of Chinese activists who had landed on the islands, known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese.
Bilateral ties were strained further on Tuesday when Japan, which controls the islands, said it had bought them from a private owner, ignoring warnings from China
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.