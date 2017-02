TOKYO Japanese construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd said on Tuesday that it has halted three plants in Shandong province, China amid an escalation in anti-Japan demonstrations, but that it expected the impact to be small.

Komatsu's plants in China were operating at utilisation rates of around 30 percent before the protests on slumping demand for excavators and other equipment in China, a spokesman said.

