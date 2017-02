BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi stressed his country's claim to disputed islands with his Japanese counterpart, Koichiro Gemba, in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Xinhua's brief report said Yang reiterated China's "solemn position on the issue of Diaoyu Islands, which have been China's sacred territory since ancient times".

