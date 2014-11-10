BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday that stable bilateral ties are in the interest of both nations and that improving relations is the common wish of the international community, China's foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Abe and Xi, which took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, came three days after the two countries agreed to work on improving ties and signalled willingness to put their rival claims over disputed islands on the back burner.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)