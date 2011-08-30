TOKYO/BEIJING New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said Tuesday he would stand by the decision of past governments to accept guilty verdicts on World War Two war criminals, a conciliatory line apparently aimed at avoiding a clash with giant neighbour China.

His comments came as Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao stressed in a congratulatory message to Noda his hopes for better ties after months of contention last year over disputed isles in the East China Sea.

Asia's two biggest economies contend with the long-running territorial row, Japanese unease about China's naval buildup, and deep-seated Chinese bitterness over Japan's military occupation before and during World War Two.

Noda, 54, recently repeated that Japanese wartime leaders convicted by the Allied tribunal after their country's defeat were not "war criminals" under domestic law. He has also said China's rapid military buildup and expanding naval activities pose a serious regional risk.

Noda, who was voted in by parliament Tuesday as Japan's sixth premier in five years, told a news conference that as a member of the government his stance on the matter was in line with that of the government.

"A government statement (in 2005) confirmed Japan's legal stance (on the issue) based on a certain legal interpretation. I'm in the government, and my response will be in line with the statement," Noda said.

"...I would like to maintain a win-win relationship with Asian countries including China and South Korea."

Noda will inherit a brittle relationship with China, which is increasingly important for Japan's economic fortunes but also an adversary in a string of political disputes.

"Developing a Sino-Japanese relationship that enjoys long-term stability and neighbourly friendship suits the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, and benefits the peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world," Wen said in the message, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

"Sino-Japanese ties have an important opportunity for advancement," said Wen, adding that he hoped to see stronger cooperation.

In September 2010, Japan detained a Chinese trawler captain after his boat collided with Japanese coast guard ships near the disputed islands in the East China Sea. Beijing cancelled meetings in protest at Japan's detention of the captain, which became a focus for broader ire over the dispute.

Monday, China's Xinhua news agency said Noda should "implement a proper policy in treating Japan's war past to soothe the resentment among the Chinese public towards Japan."

China has criticised high-profile visits by Japanese leaders in the past to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead. Among those honoured there are war criminals convicted by the Allied tribunal after World War Two.

In 2005, then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to the shrine stirred anger in China that broke out in occasionally violent anti-Japan protests.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley in Beijing and Kiyoshi Takenaka and Rie Ishiguro in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)