TOKYO Japan's Fast Retailing said it will close more of its Uniqlo clothing stores in China on Tuesday as it expects anti-Japan demonstrations there to escalate.

Asia's largest apparel retailer said it will close 19 Uniqlo outlets in China on Tuesday, up from seven on Monday. One store will be operating at shortened hours on Tuesday, compared with nine on Monday.

(Reporting by James Topham, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)