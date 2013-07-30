BEIJING China's foreign minister met Japan's top diplomat on Tuesday and discussed problems clouding relations between the two countries as a state-run newspaper said Beijing has ruled out the possibility of a proposed bilateral summit.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin met Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"Both sides had a candid exchange of views on Sino-Japanese relations, China clearly expressed its position on problems facing relations between the two countries," it said in a statement on its website.

"The two sides will continue to communicate through various channels and various levels," the foreign ministry said.

Tokyo had suggested the summit in a bid to defuse a bitter territorial dispute. The state-owned China Daily, in a report published on Tuesday, quoted an unidentified Chinese official as urging the Japanese government to take concrete measures to improve strained ties rather than "empty slogans".

