BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday that China hopes Japan continues to follow the path of peaceful development and adopt prudent military and security policies, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The meeting between Abe and Xi, which took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, came three days after the two countries agreed to work on improving ties and signalled willingness to put their rival claims over disputed islands on the back burner.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju gopalakrishnan)