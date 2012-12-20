Dozens killed in fighting among jihadists in Syria
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI Food safety authorities have shut down two chicken farms in eastern China, including one that supplied Yum Brands Inc's KFC and MacDonald's Corp, the official Shanghai Daily reported on Thursday.
The closures come after a report by state television earlier this week that some poultry suppliers in Shandong province had accelerated the growth of chickens by using chemical-laced feed.
The two slaughterhouses in Shandong have been ordered to halt production and seal all raw chicken products until samples can be tested, the newspaper said.
The paper, citing a report from Shandong's animal husbandry and veterinary bureau, said the "relevant people responsible for these farms have been detained by police or are under further investigation".
Officials at the bureau could not be reached by Reuters for comment.
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also conducting tests on poultry supplied to a Yum Brands logistics centre in Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Results from this test are expected as early as Thursday, the Shanghai Daily said.
KFC's Chinese subsidiary has pledged to work with authorities, while McDonald's wrote on its official microblog that its chicken and raw materials pass through independent, third-party laboratory tests.
China has been trying to stamp out health violations that have dogged the country's food sector and includes reports of fake cooking oil, tainted milk and even exploding watermelons. In 2008, milk laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed at least six children and sickened nearly 300,000.
Yum Brands warned in November that it expects sales at established restaurants in China to fall 4 percent in the fourth quarter, despite an improvement in economic indicators such as consumer confidence and retail sales.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt Driskill)
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained more than 600 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, state media said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of an April referendum.
BERLIN A meeting between the governments of Germany and Israel that was scheduled to take place in May has been cancelled amid rising frustration in Berlin with settlement activity in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.