A journalist films the blood at the scene of an axe attack incident in Gongyi, Henan province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A child cries with his grandmother Ding Lou (L), after his father Zhai Guoqiang and mother Li Congli were killed in an axe attack incident in Gongyi, Henan province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A police van is seen at the site of an axe attack incident in Gongyi, Henan province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING An axe-wielding man killed six people, including two preschool-aged girls on a street, in China's central Henan province on Wednesday, state media said.

Two victims died of their injuries in hospital, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a government spokesman in Gongyi city, scene of the street attack.

Xinhua said the suspect, farmer Wang Hongbin, 30, had been detained and was suspected of being mentally ill.

"Witnesses said the man appeared to be attacking pedestrians at random," the report said.

Violent attacks of this nature are rare in China, at least partly because the government bans most citizens from owning guns, though in the spring of 2010, a rash of school killings using hammers and knives swept China in which more than 27 people died and at least 80 were injured.

