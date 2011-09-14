Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
BEIJING An axe-wielding man killed six people, including two preschool-aged girls on a street, in China's central Henan province on Wednesday, state media said.
Two victims died of their injuries in hospital, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a government spokesman in Gongyi city, scene of the street attack.
Xinhua said the suspect, farmer Wang Hongbin, 30, had been detained and was suspected of being mentally ill.
"Witnesses said the man appeared to be attacking pedestrians at random," the report said.
Violent attacks of this nature are rare in China, at least partly because the government bans most citizens from owning guns, though in the spring of 2010, a rash of school killings using hammers and knives swept China in which more than 27 people died and at least 80 were injured.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.