BEIJING China has won the support of the new Libyan government, state media reported on Thursday, which had been in doubt after Beijing's frosty reaction to NATO-led air strikes and attempts by Chinese firms to sell weapons to Muammar Gaddafi.

National Transitional Council chairman Mustafa Abdul Jalil told Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting that Libya's people appreciated China's support, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"Jalil said the Libyan people respect the Chinese people and appreciate China's support in the Security Council and its assistance," Xinhua said in an English-language report.

"With China's rising international status and leading role in dealing with international affairs, any country desiring development would choose to develop good relations with China," it paraphrased Jalil as saying.

China earlier this month recognised the NTC as Libya's "ruling authority," saying the umbrella of rebel groups against Gaddafi's rule, had vowed to respect Beijing's economic interests.

Libya's interim council has promised rewards for those who took a leading role in backing the revolt against Gaddafi, raising concern that China could be disadvantaged in the key energy sector.

China is the world's second-biggest oil consumer and last year obtained 3 percent of its imported crude from Libya.

Yang also said China would help with Libya's development.

"China has provided and will consider (providing) further assistance within its capacity," Xinhua paraphrased Yang as saying. "China hopes cooperation between China and Libya will resume and develop for the benefit of the people."

The report provided no other details.

