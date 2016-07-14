A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BEIJING China is making good progress on a feasibility study of a stock trading link between the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) (LSE), vice chairman of China's top securities regulator said on Wednesday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks during a meeting with visiting LSE chief executive Nikhil Rathi on Tuesday, the regulator said in an online statement published on Thursday.

Rathi said Britain's decision to leave the European Union had created some uncertainties for the British economy and financial policies, but the total impact was limited.

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)