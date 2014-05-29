BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday to set a new plan to find a missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Li made the remarks during Najib's six-day visit to China, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Najib expressed condolences to families of the victims of the plane, which disappeared while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in March, the official Xinhua news agency reported. About two thirds of the passengers were Chinese.

Families of Chinese passengers have expressed frustration about what they see as lack of transparency from Malaysian authorities on the search for the plane. An unprecendented multinational search for the jet has so far proved fruitless.

