HONG KONG A timeline of two to three years for including Chinese-listed shares in a major benchmark could be extended after a series of extraordinary interventions that have hurt market access for investors, FTSE Russell's Asia chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Jessie Pak, managing director of Asia for FTSE Russell, said that widespread share suspensions during China's recent market rout, caps on sales by the securities regulator to prop up share prices and the quality of China's supervisory framework, would be scrutinised when deciding whether to admit domestic China shares to its Emerging Markets Benchmark.

China unleashed a volley of measures to prop up share prices that have fallen around 40 percent since mid-June, including pushing domestic investors to buy shares, imposing caps on sales by large investors and restricting futures trading.

At the height of the crisis in July, more than half of all mainland listed companies had voluntarily suspended their stocks, causing havoc for fund managers who were unable to value their investments or meet redemption payments.

"Interventions, in terms of money to stabilise the market, did not shock the world. It was the amount of companies suspended and not being allowed to sell, that's too much from an international investor (perspective)," Pak said.

