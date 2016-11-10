Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell to fresh six-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the global dollar index rebounded sharply overnight.

The onshore yuan opened trade at 6.7980 per dollar.

The People's Bank of China set a weaker official midpoint for the fifth consecutive day at 6.7885.

New U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had lambasted China throughout the election campaign, drumming up headlines with his pledges to slap 45 percent tariffs on imported Chinese goods and label the country a currency manipulator in his first day in office.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)