Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

An investor watches an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Chinese police and securities regulator are investigating more than 10 individuals and organisations in a probe into "malicious" short-selling of shares, the state-owned China Securities Journal said on its website on Thursday.

The investigation was centred on sales of blue chips, it said.

State news agency Xinhua said earlier that police would investigate clues pointing to potentially malicious short-selling amid a slide in the Chinese stock market which had plunged nearly a third in the past month.

(Editing By Nicholas Heath and Nick Macfie)