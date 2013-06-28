BEIJING China's market regulator sees financial markets stabilising and the impact of sudden shocks fading, its spokesman said at a regular briefing on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman also said the body would take action against any property companies artificially pushing up prices, by suspending any IPOs or asset restructuring they may be planning.

Earlier this week, the central bank moved to allay fears that a crunch in China's money markets could escalate into a financial crisis, bringing some calm to stressed markets after days of turbulence and heavy stock market losses.

