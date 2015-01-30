Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
SHANGHAI China's central bank said on Friday it injected 855 billion yuan (91 billion pounds) of funds from the money market through short-term liquidity operations (SLOs) in December.
The PBOC launched SLOs in 2013 to supplement its other monetary policy tools. The facility is mainly used to provide one- to three-day loans to commercial banks, though loans with other maturities are occasionally used.
Unlike open market operations conducted via auction of central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements, SLOs are not publicly announced at the time they are conducted.
China's money markets rose on Friday, with the major benchmark money rate gaining over 24 basis points for the week on cash demand for month-end tax payments and the looming lunar new year holiday that will close markets for a week. [CN/MMT]
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.