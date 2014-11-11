Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Kiqiang said on Tuesday he regrets Mexico's decision to revoke a $3.75 billion offer to Chinese firms to build a high-speed railway and wants companies in China to be treated fairly.

Li made the comments after meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Beijing. His remarks were published on the Chinese government's official Weibo microblog.

Mexico last week rescinded the construction deal to a China-led consortium after the uncontested bid to build the high-speed rail prompted an outcry from Mexican lawmakers.

The consortium had won a contract to build a rail link between Mexico City and the central city of Queretaro.

The group, led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd. was the only bidder for the 210-km (130-mile) line.

