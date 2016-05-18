Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI China's Central Military Commision, the country's top military leadership body, has dispatched corruption inspectors to the armed forces and its military academies to conduct "re-examinations," state news agency Xinhua said.
The inspections cover the army, navy, air force, rocket force, Academy of Military Science, National Defense University, National University of Defense Technology and the armed police, Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.
Previous inspections found issues with leading officials including lax discipline and misconduct in procurement and housing assignments, according to Xinhua.
President Xi Jinping has made his fight against corruption, including in the military, a top priority. Serving and retired officers have warned that the problem is so pervasive it could undermine China's ability to wage war.
At the same time, Xi has unveiled a broad-brush outline for military reforms, seeking further modernisation of the command structure of the world's largest armed forces.
In April, China accused Guo Boxiong, a former vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, of taking "huge" bribes in return for promotions.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.