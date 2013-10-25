Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
SHANGHAI Japan's Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T) said it would pull out of China's baby formula market, the first international firm to retreat from the market following a pricing crackdown and as Beijing moves to help local firms compete with foreign rivals.
China is a magnet for foreign infant milk formula makers, with the $12.4 billion (7.6 billion pounds) market expected to double by 2017.
However, foreign firms have come under pressure amid a crackdown on pricing and as authorities look to consolidate the fragmented dairy sector.
Meiji said it could no longer stay in the market due to intensifying competition as well as the rising cost of its imported milk source from Australia. All of its four formula brands in China use Australian milk.
"Under the harsh environment, continuing to use Australian milk source is ... causing a severe impact on cost and revenue," its Shanghai-based dairy unit said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
In August, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) fined a group of mostly foreign milk powder producers, including Danone SA (DANO.PA), a total of $110 million for price-fixing.
Meiji, Nestle NESN.VX and Zhejiang Beingmate Scientific Technology Industry and Trade Co Ltd (002570.SZ) were also implicated, but escaped punishment for cooperating with the investigation.
Meiji cut prices on all its products by as much as 7 percent at the time.
Meanwhile, China has emphasised its support for home-grown firms, with local media saying the government will give 30 billion yuan ($4.93 billion) to Chinese milk powder makers to help them compete with international rivals.
A Meiji official in Shanghai said the company would continue with its confectionary business in China and would start selling milk and yoghurt products by the end of the year.
Meiji, which entered China's formula market in 1997, has been relying on Australian imports for its baby formulas since 2011 when China banned some dairy products from Japan following a devastating earthquake and tsunami that destroyed a nuclear power plant in Fukushima.
Foreign firms control around 40 percent of the baby formula market in China (80 percent in the tier one cities such as Beijing and Shanghai). Among the foreign brands, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MDN.N holds the biggest share, followed by Nestle and Danone, according to data from Rabobank and Euromonitor. ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.