Trump and Japan's Abe take a swing at golf diplomacy
JUPITER, Florida President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hit the links on Saturday, as the two leaders looked to forge a bond over a round of golf diplomacy.
BEIJING An accident at a colliery in central China has killed four miners and trapped 50, state media said on Friday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone industry.
The "rock burst" -- a sudden rupture of the rock face common in the mining industry -- occurred at the pit in Henan province while 75 miners were working underground, though 14 managed to escape soon after, Xinhua news agency reported.
Seven others were later rescued alive and emergency workers were trying to get the others out, the China News Service added.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China, although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)
BAGHDAD An Iraqi policeman was killed and seven others wounded in clashes with protesters loyal to prominent Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who had gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to demand political reforms, the interior ministry said.
UNITED NATIONS The United States has objected to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' choice of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as the body's new representative to Libya.