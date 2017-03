BEIJING China is likely to appoint an expert on Japan and North Korea as its next foreign minister, three independent sources said, in a measure of Beijing's resolve to tackle thorny ties with two of its closest neighbours.

Barring last minute changes, Wang Yi, 59, China's ambassador to Japan from 2004 to 2007, is likely to be appointed foreign minister during the annual full session of parliament next month, the sources said.

(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)