A vehicle carrying refugees from Laukkai arrives to a temporary refugee camp at a monastery in Lashio February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BEIJING The ethnic Chinese leader of a group of Myanmar rebels which has been engaged in renewed fighting with the government has denied in an interview with a Chinese paper that he has been receiving any help from Chinese citizens or mercenaries.

Myanmar has accused Chinese mercenaries of fighting with the rebels, and has urged China to cooperate with Myanmar to prevent "terrorist attacks" being launched from Chinese territory.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) emerged from the remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled the Myanmar government before splintering in 1989.

Led by ethnic Chinese commander Peng Jiasheng, the MNDAA struck a truce with the government which lasted until 2009, when government troops took over their Kokang region in a conflict that pushed tens of thousands of refugees into China.

Peng's recent return is seen at the root of the new fighting.

Speaking to the Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid published by the official People's Daily, Peng said that there was no Chinese involvement.

"Since the 2009 incident, the Kokang side has strictly forbidden Chinese citizens from entering Kokang to join the MNDAA," Peng said in a telephone interview published on Wednesday.

"We will not accept Chinese citizens participating in armed actions as this is only harmful to us," he added.

"What's most important is that as soon as Chinese law enforcement agencies discover that on our side there are Chinese citizens joining battle, they would give us enormous pressure. So our principle is not to allow Chinese citizens to fight."

Myanmar President Thein Sein declared a state of emergency and imposed martial law this month in the region after more than 70 people were killed in fighting between the army and the rebels.

The conflict is a setback for Myanmar's semi-civilian government, which took power in 2011 after 49 years of military rule and is seeking to end hostilities with the many groups that have taken up arms since independence in 1948.

Fighting broke out on Feb. 9 between the army and the MNDAA and thousands of civilians have fled the area, either to other areas in Myanmar or into China.

The clashes have alarmed China, which fears an influx of villagers fleeing violence.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)