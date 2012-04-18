BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, after North Korea said it was ready to retaliate in the face of international condemnation over its failed rocket launch.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin made the comments at a regular briefing, adding that all parties should exercise calm and restraint as they work toward a negotiated solution.

Many analysts said there was increasing likelihood that Pyongyang would push ahead with a third nuclear test.

The isolated and impoverished state said it would not allow the inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the country, dashing any hopes that the country's new leader, Kim Jong-un, would seek closer ties with international community.

