SHANGHAI/HONG KONG The People's Bank of China (PBOC) plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan (513 million pounds) of one-year bill in London soon, the first such debt issued by the central bank, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday.

"The deal should be completed this month. ICBC and HSBC are the underwriters," the sources said.

The British finance ministry said in September that China's central bank would issue a yuan-denominated central bank note in London in the near future.

Phone calls to the PBOC were unanswered.

