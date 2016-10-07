Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
HONG KONG China's offshore yuan fell to nine-month lows against the U.S. dollar early on Friday as the greenback strengthened further overnight.
The yuan touched 6.7182 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 7.
It has depreciated around 0.6 percent so far this week. The spread between onshore and offshore yuan spot rates has widened to more than 400 pips.
China's onshore markets are closed for the long National Day holiday from Oct. 1-9.
The U.S. dollar gained on Thursday against a basket of currencies, hitting its highest level in more than two months, as strong labour market data gave support to a possible U.S. interest rate hike later this year.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.