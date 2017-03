A clerk counts 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files/Files

SHANGHAI China's central bank will not drain or inject funds into the money markets through bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said.

No bills or repos will mature in the banking system this week.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) neither injected nor drained funds in the banking system last week.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)