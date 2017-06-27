Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI China's central bank said it will skip open market operations for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as liquidity levels in the banking system were "relatively high".
"Fiscal expenditure were increasing towards the month-end to counter maturing reverse repos, liquidity in the banking system was staying at relatively high level," the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.
Maturing reverse repos will drain a net 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) from the market for the day.
The PBOC drained a net 60 billion yuan last week via open market operations.
(Reporting by the Shanghai newsroom)
LONDON The travel industry risks going back to the "medieval age" if its demands are not met when Britain leaves the European Union, tour operator Thomas Cook's chief executive said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.