A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI China's central bank will inject 40 billion yuan (4 billion pounds) into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and an additional 60 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos on Wednesday, traders said.

Maturing reverse repos will drain a net 180 billion yuan from the banking system this week.

Including today's injection, the central bank has already injected 210 billion yuan this week.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 690 billion yuan into the banking system last week.

China's central bank increased the frequency of open market operations between Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 to help maintain liquidity in the market before and during the long Lunar New Year holidays next week.

