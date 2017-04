SHANGHAI The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday that it will further restrict trading in exchange-traded fund (ETF) options to ensure smooth operation of the options market.

Restrictions on the trading of options, based on the China SSE 50ETF (510050.SS), will take effect on Tuesday, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

Options can be used as a tool to place bearish bets on the market.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)